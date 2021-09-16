[WATCH] Tax refunds return for fourth consecutive year

Another round of tax refunds is set to be distributed over the coming days, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Speaking during a pre-budget consultation meeting, Abela said that 250,000 people are expected to benefit from this measure.

No details were given as to the amounts that will be refunded. However, in 2019, people who earned up to €60,000 in 2017 received a refund ranging between €40 and €60 for singles, €44 and €68 for married individuals, and €40 and €64 for parents.

The measure was an electoral pledge, with this year set to be the fourth consecutive year that it was implemented.

This year, the measure will inject €17 million back into the economy.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the measure during a pre-budget consultation meeting in Żabbar, comparing the initiative to the voucher scheme.

"What did the voucher scheme mean? It meant we injected money into the economy. We put vouchers in the people's hands, people spent the money and beyond that created add value on top of it," he explained.