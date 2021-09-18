COVID-19: 25 new cases and 51 new recoveries registered
25 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.
The total of deaths currently stands at 453 and no new ones were registered in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 617 after 51 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 21 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom three are in ITU.
Until yesterday, 811,1183 vaccine doses were administered, of which 4,821 were booster doses.