Chamber laments lack of consultation on pharmacy opening hours despite Chris Fearne's pledge

Talks on pharmacies opening all day on Sundays were last held in February 2020 despite Chris Fearne’s claim discussions are at an advanced stage, stakeholders said on Monday.

The Chamber of Commerce was reacting to the Health Minister’s pledge on Sunday that soon pharmacies on roster will be open all day on Sundays and public holidays.

In a statement on Monday, the Chamber said consultation on pharmacy opening hours is lacking and that it has not been approached on the matter in recent months.

“The last correspondence that the Chamber has had on the matter dates back to February 2020 and consists of a proposal made jointly with other stakeholders that provides for the enforcement of a roster for pharmacies to open on Sundays and public holidays, and for the service to be extended to a full day. No further communication on this proposal has been received since,” the Chamber said.

It urged the authorities to consult with the relevant stakeholders before proceeding with implementation to ensure that the public is better served and that there is a level playing field between all pharmacies.

So far, pharmacies open on a roster basis on Sunday but close at noon.