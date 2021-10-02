Corradino inquiry prompted by suicide attempt, gets two-month extension

A board led by psychiatrist Anton Grech tasked with reviewing suicide prevention measures at the prison has requested a two-month extension to carry out the terms of the inquiry references.

The board’s remit includes an evaluation of the procedures used in prison to assess the mental and physical health of inmates, and support measures for drug dependents.

The inquiry was sparked by the attempted suicide of an inmate, who later succumed to his injuries

The board was set up by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and includes academic Janice Formosa Pace and medical doctor George Grech as members. Formosa Pace resigned from the Corradino Correctional Facility’s board of governors to serve on the inquiry board

However, the composition of the board has cast doubts on its independence since all three members are or were involved in the prison system. Anton Grech had served on the prison visitor’s board, while George Grech is listed on the Home Affairs website as chairperson of the Prison Addiction Rehabilitation Board. Formosa Pace is also listed as a member of the Prison Leave Advisory Board and it is unclear whether she has resigned from this post as well.

Prison inmate Colin Galea, 30, died at Mater Dei Hospital eight days after being hospitalised after attempting suicide. Just 20 minutes after the agency’s statement, the Home Affairs Ministry announced it will be setting up an independent board under the Inquiries Act to evaluate the internal procedures adopted by the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The suicide attempt was the second this year. In June, 29-year-old Kim Borg attempted suicide and died three weeks later in hospital.

The CCF administration has been under pressure over the past few years as a result of the number of deaths among inmates and the iron fist adopted by prison director Alex Dalli, a former military colonel. Dalli has been in charge since 2018 and came under pressure for his disciplinarian methods with the Opposition even calling for his removal.

Since June 2018 there have been 12 deaths in prison. Only five of the magisterial inquiries have been concluded and of these five, four were deemed to be natural deaths from heart complications and one was a suicide.

Four of the pending inquiries concern cases suspected to be suicide.

Inquiry board’s terms of reference

1. Evaluate the Correctional Services Agency's procedures when it comes to assessing the mental and physical health of inmates upon admission to prison. The board is expected to analyse the procedures adopted by the agency when a new inmate enters the facility.

2. Evaluate the procedures implemented to assess inmates' wellbeing throughout their stay in prison.

3. Evaluate the procedures implemented by the agency when someone returns to prison after being discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital, and the procedures in place that ensure continuous assessment of inmates.

4. Evaluate the procedures, policies and regulations followed by the agency when it comes to the rehabilitation of inmates, including the support provided to prisoners who suffer from addiction.

5. Evaluate measures for suicide prevention in prison.

READ ALSO: Only five magisterial inquiries on 12 prison deaths since 2018 concluded