COVID-19: 24 new cases registered, one in ITU
9 October COVID-19 update | 24 new cases • 281 active cases • 7 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 839,636 • Total deaths at 459
24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Malta on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry’s daily bulletin.
With six new recovered patients, active cases stand at 281.
Seven patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. One of these patients is receiving care in the hospital’s ITU.
No new deaths were registered on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 459.
Up until Saturday, 839,636 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines were administered to the public. From these, 23,535 were booster doses.
