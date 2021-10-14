COVID-19: One patient in ITU, 19 new infections registered

19 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 289 after 15 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 846,671 vaccine doses were administered, of which 28,733 were booster doses.