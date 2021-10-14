menu

COVID-19: One patient in ITU, 19 new infections registered

14 October COVID-19 update | 19 new cases • 289 active cases • 9 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 846,671 • Total deaths at 459

laura_calleja
14 October 2021, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja
19 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday
19 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday

19 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459. 

Active cases stand at 289 after 15 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 846,671 vaccine doses were administered, of which 28,733 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.