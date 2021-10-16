'Our mission only ends when the situation is no longer desperate' says Repubblika

President of the NGO Repubblika Robert Aquilina, stated that the mission only ends when the situation does not remain as desperate as Daphne Caruana Galizia left it.

NGO Repubblika held a vigil in commemoration of the fourth-year anniversary from the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege Square in Valletta on Saturday evening.

“The corrupt Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tried to make us believe that it was all business as usual and two days after, he went around the world selling passports. We did not forget and made sure that no one in Malta and in the world forgets about Daphne,” sad Aquilina.

He called on the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General to prosecute all those involved in the corruption that led to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He added that prosecution for all those stories that Caruana Galizia investigated and uncovered should also follow.

“It is unacceptable that two and a half months after the publication of the public inquiry report, Prime Minister Robert Abela has done nothing concrete about it. It is unacceptable that a group of people that were found to share responsibility for the murder of a journalist are still occupying public positions, and are still allowed to contest the general election”

He warned Robert Abela and the labour party that no survey and no big election win will ever make up for what former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his accomplices did.

“Our mission comes to end when our country gets rid of the situation does not remain desperate as much as Daphne left it and when the only place where you only come across the corrupt, is in prison”

Committee to Protect Journalists says Daphne united everyone

Tom Gibson from the Committee to Protect Journalists said that the murder of Daphne shocked everyone but united everyone in a call for justice.

“The murder was an attack on press freedom in Malta, but it was also an attack against press freedom in Europe. As we continue our calls for justice, let us also say right here right now. Journalists and journalism cannot be attacked.”

He added that journalists strengthen the systems by bringing information to everyone’s attention and that therefore Daphne’s legacy will be preserved around Europe.



“But we all need to work together to ensure their protection. Because this important work is under threat. But until there is justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, and until journalists can work without fear, we must continue this struggle.”