[WATCH] Grech slams Abela’s silence on Caruana Galizia murder anniversary

Nationalist Bernard Grech has slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to speak on assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia four years after her murder.

“The least he could have done was to carry out a simple gesture which would help in the healing process of the country,” Grech said during a political speech in Balzan on Sunday.

He said a Nationalist administration will ensure that no one will lose a son, daughter or loved one for someone else’s personal gain.

“We will not allow illegal telephone calls to be made so that people are intimidated,” Grech said.

Speaking on the budget, Grech said it forgot a number of sectors in the country, including front liners, tourism and manufacturing.

He called on people to not allow others to condition them, and speak out on their realities.

While promising to refund the “stolen money” from utility bills, Grech insisted the budget showed the government’s solution for people who cannot make ends meet is overtime.

He said there are good measures in the budget, including free medication for IVF treatment, but said it was the opposition which had forwarded the suggestion.