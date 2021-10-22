21-year-old man run over at Sliema Ferries

A 21-year-old man from Safi was run over by a car on Thursday night at the Sliema Ferries and his condition is grievous, the police said.

The accident happened at around 8pm and the young man was run over by a Jaguar XJ driven by a 63-year-old man from Sliema.

The youth was given medical treatment on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.