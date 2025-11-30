Campaign tour launches in Birżebbuġa to oppose planning reform

Moviment Graffitti campaign Ġustizzja għal Artna has kicked off its planning reform tour, the first stop being Birżebbuġa.

In the southern locality’s main square, activists set up an information stand to raise awareness about controversial planning laws currently before parliament.

"The campaign will continue to reiterate its call for the full withdrawal of this so-called 'reform' and for the launch of a genuine consultation process to deliver the real planning reform Malta urgently needs," the NGOs stated.

The campaign argues that the package of reforms were designed to satisfy the wishes of developers. The bills currently before parliament would hand sweeping and arbitrary powers to the Planning Authority, weaken the right to appeal its decisions, strip courts of the ability to revoke illegal permits, and offer an amnesty for a broad range of environmental infringements.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently pledged that the government will not push forward with the planning bills unless a broad consensus is reached. However, he has refused to withdraw the bills outright.

The event, organised together with Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa, focused on informing residents about the planning bills and legal notices which the campaign claims will lead to unprecedented environmental and social destruction. According to Ġustizzja għal Artna, the proposed legislation seeks to dismantle existing protections and grant developers unlimited power.

Whilst the government has pledged to revise the laws and consult further with NGOs and communities, Ġustizzja għal Artna noted that no revised proposals have been presented to date.

The next stop of the tour Ġustizzja għal Artna will take place in Mellieħa on Sunday, 7 December.