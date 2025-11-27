Two Maltese productions win a Golden Knight Award

Two Maltese productions were among the top five winners at this year’s Golden Knight Malta International Film Festival, highlighting the growing international competitiveness of Maltese filmmakers, particularly in the short film category.

The festival, organised by the Malta Cine Circle, is celebrating its 63rd edition, making it one of the longest-running short film festivals in the world. This year, the festival received 322 entries from across the globe. Submissions included 209 from Europe, 40 from North America, 6 from South America, 40 from Asia, 14 from the Middle East, 9 from Africa, and 4 from Australia and New Zealand.

After a pre-selection process by a team of assessors, 18 films were presented to a five-member jury for final evaluation. The Golden Knight Awards for 2025 were awarded to the following productions:

Morning Star by Zara Balfour – Malta/UK

Majini by Joshua Neubert and Victor Muhagachi – Germany

We Three Kings by Bruce Micallef Eynaud – Malta

Ya Hanouni by Lyna Tadount and Sofian Chouaib – France

A las 9 es la cita by Carlos Ospina – Colombia

The festival also issued highly commended certificates to The Reach by Luca Caserta (Italy), Signature by Nick Zerafa (UK), Cats Have No Roots by Anthoniy Hristov (Bulgaria), and ReRooted by Delphine Coudray (Ireland).

The screening of the winning films and the award presentation will take place on Saturday, 6 December at 7 pm at the Malta Experience Theatre in Valletta. The event is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority through Visit Malta. Admission is free and bookings can be made via [email protected] or by calling 9946 0866.