StudentAssist: A fairer shot at success | Alison Micallef

Alison Micallef is CEO at the Malta Development Bank
Access to higher and specialised education has always been a national priority for Malta. For many students, however, affordability remains a challenge, particularly when studies involve postgraduate or overseas programmes. Over time, Malta has progressively expanded its range of financial support mechanisms to make higher education more accessible and sustainable.
The Malta Development Bank’s StudentAssist scheme builds on previous initiatives that helped students pursue advanced education. Rather than offering direct subsidies alone, it refines the existing model by using public funds to also guarantee loans provided by commercial banks. Through this structure, a relatively modest investment of €1.5 million in EU and national funds unlocks around €6.25 million in total lending. The participating banks, APS Bank and Bank of Valletta (BOV), provide the loans, while the Malta Development Bank (MDB) manages the guarantee mechanism in collaboration with the EU Funds Ministry, which secured the financing under Malta’s EU funding framework.
The structure allows the MDB to share part of the risk with private lenders, enabling banks to support students who might not meet standard lending criteria. Borrowers are not asked for collateral, upfront contributions, or a life insurance. Instead, decisions are based on academic potential, and future employability rather than family assets.
This reflects an evolution in how Malta approaches social investment. Development banks exist to address market failures that neither the private sector nor government spending can resolve alone. In this case, the gap lies in funding education. Banks are understandably hesitant to lend to individuals without income, while the state cannot continually expand grant programmes. A shared-risk model bridges that divide, combining public policy objectives with financial sustainability.
Malta has already rolled out this type of structure successfully. MDB’s earlier FSMA and FSMA+ programmes channelled about €33 million to 800 students, demonstrating both the model’s feasibility and the existing demand. StudentAssist builds on that foundation with a more comprehensive understanding of modern education needs.
The scheme applies to full-time, part-time, and distance learning programmes across MQF Levels 5 to 8 and internationally recognised equivalents, covering everything from advanced diplomas to post-doctoral studies. It also recognises the full cost of education, extending coverage beyond tuition to accommodation, living expenses, and travel. With a ceiling of €100,000, the scheme provides flexibility for longer or more expensive courses without forcing students to piece together multiple funding sources.
Beyond its impact on individuals, StudentAssist supports national economic priorities. Malta’s growth increasingly depends on knowledge-based sectors where the demand for specialised talent is rising. When capable students are unable to pursue higher qualifications due to financial barriers, skills gaps widen, and employers often fill roles through overseas recruitment. Expanding access to education helps build local expertise and reduces dependence on imported talent.
The social benefits are equally important. Access to education remains one of the strongest drivers of upward mobility. Financial exclusion limits opportunity and reinforces inequality, particularly for families unable to provide collateral or personal guarantees. By shifting the basis of access from wealth to merit, StudentAssist helps create a more inclusive education system where ambition, not background, determines opportunity.
Some may question whether student loans are the right solution. Concerns about excessive debt are valid, particularly in countries where education borrowing has become a long-term burden. However, the Maltese model is structured to prevent such risks. The EU and national funds are deployed to create a portfolio guarantee covering up to 80% of each individual loan, and a grant-funded interest rate subsidy covering interest payments during the moratorium period. The latter covers both the study period and the year following graduation; repayment begins only once graduates enter employment, aligning obligations with real earning capacity.
From an institutional standpoint, StudentAssist highlights the Malta Development Bank’s growing ability to design and manage complex financial mechanisms. It also shows how national bodies can translate EU policy goals into locally relevant tools. The EU Funds Ministry provided the policy and funding framework, while MDB worked closely with BOV and APS to ensure the scheme operates smoothly, connecting strategic intent to practical delivery.
The success of the initiative will ultimately depend on outcomes rather than lending volumes. Indicators such as completion rates, graduate employability, and the range of courses supported will reveal how effectively the scheme meets its purpose.
More broadly, StudentAssist reflects Malta’s continued development of a mature financial ecosystem; one capable of using innovation to meet social and economic goals. It also creates a foundation for similar instruments in other areas, such as investment in renewable energy, SME growth, and innovation finance.
For students, the benefit is immediate: a realistic pathway to higher education that no longer depends on personal wealth. For the country, the return is long-term: a more skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce.
StudentAssist reaffirms a simple principle: The most valuable investment any country can make is in its people.