Architecture & Design October edition available to read online

This month, Architecture and Design celebrates Malta’s rich architectural heritage and the contemporary voices shaping its future. On our cover, we feature Dar it-Taraġ, a stunning adaptive renovation in Naxxar by Periti Studio, recently announced as a finalist for the Premju Galizia 2025 awards. The project exemplifies a thoughtful balance between old and new, preserving the soul of an 18th-century house while introducing modern functionality, a reminder that heritage and innovation can coexist harmoniously.

In our exclusive interview, Perit Kenneth Rausi reflects on the synergy between engineering and design: “Balancing technical precision with creative vision is always a challenge, but it’s also what makes this work so rewarding.” His journey from engineering to architecture highlights the collaborative spirit increasingly essential in Malta’s built environment. Across the island, architects and designers are responding to pressures of rapid development with context-driven approaches, prioritising quality, sustainability, and a sense of place.

Malta’s urban fabric; its limestone streets, dense city cores, and historical layers, continues to inspire projects that are as technically rigorous as they are visually compelling. From adaptive renovations like Dar it-Taraġ to forward-looking schools and civic spaces, there is a clear shift toward designs that respect history while embracing contemporary needs.

As the industry evolves, this issue celebrates the dialogue between preservation and progress, creativity and precision, reminding us that Malta’s architectural legacy is not just something to protect, it’s a foundation to build upon.

