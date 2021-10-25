menu

COVID-19: 13 new cases and 21 recoveries

25 October COVID-19 update | 13 new cases • 219 active cases • 13 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 867,820 • Total deaths at 460

laura_calleja
25 October 2021, 12:54pm
by Laura Calleja
13 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday
13 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered, with the number of deaths standing at 460.

Active cases stand at 219 after 21 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 867,820 vaccine doses were administered, of which 44,830 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
