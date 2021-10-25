COVID-19: 13 new cases and 21 recoveries

13 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered, with the number of deaths standing at 460.

Active cases stand at 219 after 21 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 867,820 vaccine doses were administered, of which 44,830 were booster doses.