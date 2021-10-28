COVID-19: 15 new cases and 13 recoveries

15 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered, with the number of deaths standing at 460.

Active cases stand at 220 after 13 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 873,859 vaccine doses were administered, of which 48,676 were booster doses.