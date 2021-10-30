COVID-19: 19 new cases registered, 50,000 booster doses administered

19 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining 461.

Active cases stand at 208 after 15 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 10 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 877,291 vaccine doses were administered, of which 50,853 were booster doses.