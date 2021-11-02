Education Minister denies teacher shortage in Maltese schools

Education Minister Justyne Caruana has denied there is a teacher shortage in Malta’s schools.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday morning, Caruana said there are now 1,345 more teachers than in 2012, with a teacher for every seven students - in contrast to a teacher for every 13 students in 2012.

On the eve of the scholastic year, the teachers’ union had ordered industrial action after the Education Ministry contacted peripatetic teachers just days before schools were to open and posting them to classrooms to plug a shortage of teachers. The MUT had issued directives to members not to follow the instructions.

The ministry had filed an injunction against the unions, which has since been rejected by the court.

The Education Minister also said that those with a “low level of education” amount to 37%, down from 55.8% in 2013.

Caruana disagreed with Opposition statements on the rate of early school leavers, hailing this administration’s strategy as a success.

The official percentage of early school leavers is at 16.7%, the highest in the EU, but due to different criteria in the education system, Malta was allowed to revise the number according to its system. She said that through the revision, the rate stands at 12.6%.

With regards to the laptops for teachers, Caruana said that 3,300 laptops have been distributed so far and that a new consignment is on its way. Education permanent secretary Frank Fabri recently disclosed that a tender for 7,000 laptops had been issued, but they were delayed due to an international procurement issue.

PN government will increase wages for teachers – Clyde Puli

Addressing the House, Nationalist MP Clyde Puli insisted the financial incentive for teachers is lacking, and said a PN government would address the issue.

“Wages for teachers are not attractive. A Nationalist government will increase wages for teachers and will make it pay for them,” he said.

Caruana, in her reply, also said the Labour government will boost the wages of teachers through a new collective agreement, insisting it was a PN government that froze the wages”.

Puli remarked how the 2013 promise of tablets for all students in years three to five, has still not been delivered. He referenced a recent survey that found that 5,000 children in Malta don’t have any access to a computer, laptop or tablet to follow online classes and do their homework.

He also criticised the lack of planning by the government. “Industrial actions are inevitable in the face of such shortcomings, and the pandemic has just been used as a pathetic excuse.”

Puli remarked that the ones suffering the most, are the children. He also emphasised that the last-minute changes are also stressful for teachers and discourages more students from choosing the profession.

He also critiqued the lack of direction, in light of the fact that a bachelor and a Master’s degree both lead to a teaching profession. Puli also claimed that decentralisation is lacking in the education sector, with teachers being told where to make their photocopies from. “This shows a lack of empowerment, trust and respect towards the educators”.

The MP also touched upon the Equality Law and alleged that there are those that are, “imposing their ideology onto the education system”. He referred to the abortion debate and stated that those that have a pro-choice view should not force it onto the children’s education.

Children with disabilities

PN deputy leader David Agius claimed that children with disabilities are being ignored, with some not being able to attend school in time, as they need to provide a costly report in advance.

Agius also touched about the Occupational Therapy services and questioned how this is only offered until the age of five. “The government needs to act professionally and provide the services”.

He also called for more training to Learning Support Educators on disabilities and for transport services to be inclusive for children with disabilities.

PN MP Robert Cutajar, highlighted the issue of obesity and said that the education sector has a primary role to play in addressing this. “Obesity made life difficult for all those that got COVID-19 and millions are spent on the health sector to tackle issues related to obesity”.

He appealed for more regular sporting activities and for the enforcement of healthy food in school.

Trade schools

Labour MP Oliver Scicluna said a reform is required in the education sector, which empowers the individual and improves the lives of everyone. He called for more apprenticeships and suggested that the trade schools are once again introduced with a more modern approach.

“This would tackle the issue of skill gaps and such schools would cover skills that are scarce. The economy prospers on innovation,” said Scicluna.