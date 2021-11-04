COVID-19: 37 new cases registered, four in ITU

37 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 271 after 17 recoveries were registered.

There are currently eight coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 884,349 vaccine doses were administered, of which 55,876 were booster doses.