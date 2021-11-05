35,000 have taken flu vaccine, health minister urges parents to inoculate children

35,000 doses of the influenza vaccine have been administered so far, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday morning as he urged parents to inoculate their children.

The free influenza vaccine programme administered by the government began on 25 October for over 55s, vulnerable people and under 12s.

The government ordered 200,000 doses of the seasonal influenza vaccine with the health authorities urging people to get inoculated to avoid undue pressure on hospitals.

In this year's rollout, young children have been prioritised and will be administered a spray rather than an injection. The nasal spray was used for the first time last year but was not widely available.

Fearne recommended that parents take their children to get vaccinated. Children between the ages of six months and 11 can receive the vaccine from the health centres in Mosta, Floriana, Paola and Kerċem on Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 7pm.

Adults will be able to receive the vaccine on Monday through Friday, from all health centres, between 10am and 7pm.

From 15 November, the free influenza vaccine will be available to the general public.