Containers with pyrotechnics from China seized at Malta Freeport

Customs officials seized two 40ft containers at Malta Freeport after discovering they carried pyrotechnics instead of sewing thread.

The containers originated in China and were en route to Algeria. The merchandise is estimated to cost €658,000.

The Customs Department said a physical inspection of the containers at the Freeport yard yielded “several thousands” of pyrotechnic items.

“Cartons of sewing thread served as a cover load to the remaining contents,” the department said.

The port of origin was Xiamen in China and the final destination was Skikda in Algeria.