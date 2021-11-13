COVID-19: 51 new cases registered, three in ITU

Malta recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, figures published on the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active have now risen to 552, after 12 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 15 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom three are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 903,363 doses were administered of which 71,828 are booster doses.

No deaths were recorded. 462 total deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.