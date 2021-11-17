Malta pitches ‘voice for moderation’ in United Nations Security Council bid

With a seat on the United Nations Security Council in mind, Malta’s new foreign policy strategy avoids any reference to contentious regional conflicts like the Israeli occupation of Palestine, but instead envisages a “discreet” mediation role in conflict resolution.

In its bid for the seat on the only world body which can impose binding resolutions and sanctions on its members, Malta is blandly presenting itself as a “voice for justice, moderation, understanding and tolerance”.

The strategy document describes Malta’s candidacy as a “crucial opportunity for Malta to contribute in no small way towards the achievement of peace and security” with its mandate based on the three pillars of “security, sustainability and solidarity”.

Malta is a candidate for one of two non-permanent seats up for grabs in the Western European and Other Regions group for the period 2023-2024.

The vote at the UN takes place in June 2022 and so far, only Malta and Switzerland have put forward their bids for the two vacancies.

The Security Council is made up of five permanent members – the US, UK, France, Russia and China – and 10 rotating members elected from various regional groups for two-year terms. Each member has a vote but the permanent members have veto powers.

If elected, this would be the second time that Malta would serve on the UNSC, having first served in 1983-1984.

For the first time in history, Malta has now articulated a foreign policy strategy by outlining generic strategic goals which include a commitment to enhance Malta’s influence in the world.

Strikingly the document omits any reference to Malta’s relationship with global powers like China, the United States and Russia or to the country’s stance on controversial issues like the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

But it does underline a commitment to enhance Malta’s reputation “as a sober, modest, steadfast, discreet, and neutral mediator”, and the intention to continue to develop capacities to “contribute to peaceful conflict resolution” as a mediator.

According to the strategy Malta is committed to promote “the alliance of civilisations through dialogue of religions and advocating ethical values”; and to prioritise “the values and culture of human rights and democracy... without self-righteousness”.

The document reaffirms Malta’s constitutional neutrality, however underlining that this does mean indifference to the events happening around it.

Significantly, neutrality is seen as a way of enhancing Malta’s soft power. “Malta’s policy of neutrality safeguards its effectiveness and credibility, which in turn enables it to play a significant role in the maintenance of peace and security in the region and beyond.”

Malta also reaffirms its commitment to the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) as well as support for efforts aimed “at securing the borders and stabilising the EU’s neighbourhood”.

Another aspect of Malta’s untapped soft power recognised in the strategy is the propagation of Malta’ culture through its diaspora.

The strategy recognises cultural diplomacy as an effective tool to promote Malta’s profile, values and interests. To encourage dialogue, Malta also aims to promote talent in other small states, using its own “rich pool of expertise that Malta can call upon, from its own population or its expatriate community.”

But in a tacit admission of Malta’s ongoing reputational issues, the government says it will work with international partners “to continue building on recent progress in relation to the enforcement of the rule of law, with a particular attention to anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures.”

Beyond Europe, the document also underlines the need for peace and stability in the Euro-Med region and Africa, and commits Malta to take the lead in the dialogue on irregular migration.

The document is also in tune with new global challenges like climate change and cyber diplomacy, with Malta seeking multilateral agreements “on cyber-norms and effective global digital governance” to create a secure cyberspace anchored in international law.

Less Eurocentric, more global

The document moves away from a Eurocentric foreign policy and aims at strengthening bilateral transatlantic relations with South American countries, through the establishment of the first resident diplomatic presence in Brasilia, “to seek new political and economic opportunities”.

Malta will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Sub-Saharan African countries and the African Union. through development assistance, economic cooperation, capacity development, and the creation of mutually beneficial opportunities.

Once again, the document repeats Malta’s self-styled mantra as a “bridge-builder” committed to neutrality, disarmament, peace and consensus “through dialogue with all”.

But it also reminds larger nations that “small states can surprise by launching initiatives for the global public good.” The question is: which grand initiative will put Malta back on the map?