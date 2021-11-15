[WATCH] Moment Hal Far drag racer crashes into barrier caught on CCTV

Footage has emerged of a drag racing accident at Hal Far accident which left a 14-year-old girl grievously injured.

The accident happened at around 4pm on Saturday, when a drag racing car driven by a 29-year-old from Qormi crashed into a barrier.

The car failed to break in time after its drogue chute, better known as a drag parachute failed to deploy.

Rock debris from the crash hit the girl who upon admission to hospital was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

