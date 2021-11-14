14-year-old grievously injured following Hal Far drag racing incident

A 14-year-old girl had to be hospitalised on Saturday after getting hit by rock debris from an accident at the Hal Far drag racing track.

The police said the accident happened on Saturday at around 4:00 pm, when a car driven by a 29-year-old from Qormi crashed into a barrier.

Rock debris from the crash hit the girl who upon admission to hospital was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.