menu

14-year-old grievously injured following Hal Far drag racing incident

Young girl hospitalised after debris from a drag racing accident was flung in her direction

karl_azzopardi
14 November 2021, 9:37am
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

A 14-year-old girl had to be hospitalised on Saturday after getting hit by rock debris from an accident at the Hal Far drag racing track.

The police said the accident happened on Saturday at around 4:00 pm, when a car driven by a 29-year-old from Qormi crashed into a barrier.

Rock debris from the crash hit the girl who upon admission to hospital was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.