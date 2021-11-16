Cannabis: Richmond wary of accidental poisoning of children with home-growing

The social work NGO Richmond Foundation has come out against the home-growing of cannabis, claiming legalisation could increase cases of accidental poisoning of children.

“We disagree with the growth of plants within homes. In view of the draft bill which leaves a number of concerns unaddressed we would like to reiterate our recommendations for reconsideration even at this advanced stage.”

The NGO cited a study in the USA which documented increased emergency room attendances for accidental poisoning of children. A review of paediatric cases from 1975 to 2015 found more unintentional cannabis ingestion by children, which led to changes for child-proof packaging of legal cannabis products retailed from stories.

While accepting that cannabis use was already widespread and used in a controlled manner, Richmond said it supported decriminalisation of possession for personal use, but wanted a social impact assessment on the long-term effects of legalisation.

The proposed cannabis legalisation was unveiled back in October, proposing the dispensation of cannabis from non-profit associations to members, as well as the home-growing

“If the use of cannabis becomes part of children’s upbringing, then we can expect more people to integrate the use of substances into their life at a younger age. The negative impact of cannabis use on young people is well documented,” the NGO.

Richmond called for both a social assessment as well as longitudinal studies about the use of drugs and their impact upon Maltese society, to enable evidence-based policy development.

It also requested a “good solid structure” based on scientific evidence to regulate the cannabis law, together with educational and assertive outreach to inform the public of the risks of cannabis use, and to ensure health and social services infrastructures are well equipped to cater for the consequences of tolerance for cannabis use,

“If the possession of cannabis is to be legalised, licensed outlets where cannabis can be bought are to be introduced. Professionals in the field are to be held accountable that the cannabis being sold is made up of safe components, and the buyer will know that the chemicals used were controlled to be as safe as possible. The age of buyers and allowed quantities can be closely regulated.”