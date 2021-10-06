Cannabis legalisation will allow regulated clubs and home growing of plants

Under proposed cannabis legalisation, non-profit associations can grow cannabis to distribute among their members, Equality Minister Owen Bonnici said.

The minister also said that people would be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants at one residence.

Bonnici made the announcement on Wednesday morning during a press conference. He insisted that the reforms were not to "incentivise cannabis culture or cannabis consumption" but to reduce the harm of drug rings.

"We want to reduce the suffering, humiliation and deprivation of other rights that many cannabis users have experienced when they have been subjected to arrest and judicial proceedings on possession of small amounts," Bonnici said.

The regulation of cannabis clubs plugs a gap in the original proposal floated by the government earlier this year.

A White Paper on Strengthening the Legal Framework on the Responsible Use of Cannabis was launched on 30 March 2021.

1. Possession

A person aged over 18 can have up to 7 grams in their possession. Under the new legal framework, this will not be considered an offence; additionally, a person in possession of cannabis within this limit will not be arrested or have the said cannabis confiscated unless there is reasonable suspicion of trafficking.

If a person under the age of 18 is found in possession of up to 7 grams of cannabis they will be summoned to court so that a recommended care plan can be put into place.

Under the legal framework, up to four cannabis plants are allowed per residence regardless of how many people live on the property. They must not be visible from other residences.

Consumption of cannabis in public unless authorised for medical purposes is illegal, and the person is subject to a €235 fine.

Likewise, cannabis use in front of minors unauthorised, whether in public or private, is illegal and comes with a €300-500 fine.

Fines for unauthorised use for up to 28 grams can be paid online.

2. Cultivation

When cultivating, it will be permitted to keep up to 50 grams of dried cannabis at a residence. If the dried cannabis exceeds 50 grams, the police will seize it, and the necessary legal action will be taken. Uncut cannabis will not be taken if it is within the limit of four plants.

3. Associations