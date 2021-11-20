Mental health charity calls for information on Valletta suicide investigation

Richmond Foundation has called fo witnesses to pass on confidential information related to an incident on Friday in Valletta where a person in distress contemplating suicide was jeered by passers-by.

Footage emerged on Friday morning, showing an individual sitting on the edge of the bastion in Hastings Garden in Valletta and various onlookers taunting the victim and making fun of the situation.

“Yesterday’s inappropriate actions were of a very serious nature, and people need to understand that such action may also carry criminal liability. Moreover, persons suffering from a mental health crises need to be reassured that there are entities that will stand up for them,” Richmond stated.

It urged individuals who may have any information related to the case to pass on the information, by phone on 21224580 or on [email protected] in a confidential manner.

“In light of this incident Richmond will sustain its efforts to normalise mental health issues, and to educate about appropriate ways of dealing with a mental health crisis.”

Ricmond said it will enhance its efforts to collaborate more with stakeholders, including government services to improve awareness and education about mental health issues particularly in schools, at the work place and among the general public.

Any person who is in distress, or knows of another person who might be in distress, may contact Richmond on helpline 1770 or through OLLI.chat to seek assistance on a 24-hour basis.