Band clubs want COVID ban on feasts, processions removed

COVID-19 restrictions still ban outdoor manifestations like feasts and religious processions but band clubs are soliciting the public health authorities to change this.

In a renewed appeal on Thursday, the National Malta Band Club Association called for immediate action by all stakeholders to safeguard "Maltese cultural identity".

"The association encourages a collective effort, together with the respective authorities, to immediately act and preserve our true Maltese cultural identity," the association’s executive committee said.

It noted that since April of last year, the association has been calling for official meetings with the Public Health Superintendent to discuss, together with the church authorities, proper protocols that permit external feasts.

The association noted that the protocols currently in place do not permit any organised outdoor manifestations related to feasts, including traditional processions.

Festa enthusiasts were irked last weekend at what they claim are the double standards adopted by the authorities after the President’s Fun Run was held in various localities.

A parish priest also called out the double standards, insisting he could not see a difference between walking for charity and taking part in a traditional procession with baby Jesus.

