COVID-19: Active cases hit 1,000 mark, as 83 new infections registered

83 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases now stand at 1,007, after only 28 recoveries were registered.

Two deaths were recorded on Thursday, with a 63-year-old man and 76-year-old man dying while positive to COVID-19.

Total deaths stand at 466.

13 patients are currently hospitalized, with two in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 939,732 doses were administered, of which 104,989 are a booster dose.