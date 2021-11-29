menu

[WATCH] Gale force winds expected in coming hours, fast ferry services to Gozo halted

Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Ferries Gozo have halted operations until further notice as strong winds batter Maltese islands

laura_calleja
29 November 2021, 12:22pm
by Laura Calleja
Rough sea in the channel between Gozo and Malta on Monday
Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Ferries Gozo have halted their operations for Monday due to bad weather conditions.

Both companies made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the services were halted until further notice.

However, the Gozo Channel confirmed to MaltaToday that the Gozo Ferry is still operational.

MIA Met Office 7-day forecast
According to the Meteorological Office, the West Southwest wind will be strong to very strong, gradually increasing to gale force Northwesterly winds.  

This strong wind will persist into Tuesday, with West-Northwest reaching Force 8 before decreasing to Force 5-6 as the day goes on. 

Temperatures for the coming week will range from highs of 19°C to lows of 12°C.

