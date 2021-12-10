COVID-19: 73-year-old passes away, 88 new cases registered

A 73-year-old man passed away while COVID-19 postive in the past 24-hours, while 88 new cases were recorded on Friday, according to the Health Ministry.

59 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,364.

The latest data shows that 23 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital for the virus, three of whom are receiving intensive therapy. The total death toll stands at 470.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine booster has continued at a steady pace with over 146,861 doses having been administered so far.