Malta receives first €41 million instalment from EU COVID recovery fund

Malta has today received the first payment of €41 million in pre-financing grants under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The funds, part of the EU's €672 billion aid package, are aimed to help mitigate the devastating impact the pandemic has had on Europe’s economy.

Malta was initially allocated €242 million, but the figure was later increased to €320 million.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni signed the Financing Agreement.

The aim of the pre-financing payment is to help kick-start the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Malta’s Plan for Recovery and Resilience as agreed with the European Commission.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that this first payment provides added impetus in putting Malta’s plan into action, as the government continued to implement the different investments and reforms to the benefit of the country and the citizens.

He said this plan would bring about a greener economy and support the transformation towards a more digital economy. It will also see essential investments in the education and health sector and strengthen Malta’s governance framework.

What’s in the recovery plan?