Bernard Grech says Robert Abela's government is 'crumbling', urges people to support PN

Robert Abela is presiding over a government that is in "total collapse", Bernard Grech said, accusing the Prime Minister of causing "irreparable damage" to the country.

The Opposition leader said Abela is afraid to sack Education Minister Justyne Caruana depsite being found to have breached ethics by the Standards Commissioner.

Grech also noted the resignation of Labour MP Silvio Grixti after he was interrogated by the police and Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris's decision not to contest the forthcoming general election after a tax probe found that he had unexplained wealth reportedly running into hundreds of thousands of euros.

“The web of criminals is crumbling piece by piece and is no longer tenable... The people deserve a government that will lead them seriously and wisely… they deserve better,” Grech said.

The PN leader urged the public to join his party to remove what he described as an "untenable" government and replace it with a "clean, honest and ready-to-work government".

Earlier today, Grixti resigned from parliament after being interrogated by the police.

Grixti was released on police bail with sources suggesting the investigation may be linked to probable fraudulent sickness certificates.

His resignation comes hot on the heels of the controversy surrounding Justyne Caruana after the Standards Commissioner found the minister breached ethics when she gave Daniel Bogdanovic, her boyfriend, a job within her own ministry.

In a short statement, the Labour Party hit back by mocking Bernard Grech over his personal tax problems just before being elected PN leader.

"You have to have no shame to be called Bernard Grech and issue a statement talking about tax evasion. The Opposition leader is so not credible that any other comment on what he said is superfluous," the PL said.

READ MORE: Prime Minister puts pressure on Justyne Caruana: 'Everyone has to shoulder their responsibilities'