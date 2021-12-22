Health Minister shoots down Charmaine Gauci resignation rumours

Chris Fearne has shot down rumours that Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has resigned.

The Health Minister was reacting to a WhatsApp message that is doing the rounds, implying that Gauci had resigned because she disagreed with the minister and the Prime Minister's reluctance to introduce restrictive measures.

Speaking on One TV programme Kalamita on Wednesday afternoon, Fearne said the claim was untrue. "It's not true that Charmaine Gauci has resigned. I was with her this morning... incidently it is her birthday and she is working," Fearne said.

His comments came on the same day that Malta registered 582 new COVID-19 cases. Fearne said the increase in numbers was something the authorities were expecting.

“We were expecting the rise in numbers, as we are aware of what is happening in Europe and the rest of the world. Up till now we have no proof that the Omicron has arrived in Malta, but this will definitely happen. This time we are prepared and equipped thanks to the vaccine and the booster shot,” Fearne said.

He added that despite the higher number of cases, the number of people being treated in hospital and the ITU department are under control, and said the government will act according to facts and science.

He stressed on the importance of the vaccine and the booster dose, urging viewers to register for their jab.

The booster dose registration will soon open to those over 18 years of age.

Fearne explained that the majority of cases were found to have mild or non-existent symptoms, with most discovered after individuals took a swab test before travelling.