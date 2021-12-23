Valletta NYE celebrations cancelled in light of new COVID-19 restrictions

The Valletta Cultural Agency has cancelled the New Year’s Event which was set to take place at St George’s Square in Valletta.

The cancellation follows the announcement of new measures on Thursday by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

“A television production will now replace the New Year’s Eve event, which will now be televised from Fort St Elmo and will follow all the relevant protocols,” a statement read.

The televised production will be broadcast live on TVM, ONE and NET TV, for it to be followed by the public.

READ ALSO | Chris Fearne: Omicron variant detected in Malta