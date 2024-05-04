'People friendly streets,' better waste collection and more enforcement among ADPD's priorities for Birkirkara

“People friendly streets” in Birkirkara are one of ADPD's priorities for the locality, according to Mark Zerafa, one of party's candidates for the Birkirkara Local Council.

Zerafa listed better waste collection, inclusivity and heritage protection as other important issues affecting the locality. He described the waste collection problem in Birkirkara as “substantial,” saying the situation “is a result of a lack of serious enforcement, irregular street cleaning schedules and failure to follow the waste collection schedule in the locality.”

Zerafa pointed out that most of the skips that used to be dotted around Birkirkara had disappeared and called for a review of the waste collection schedule.

On the issue of enforcement, Zerafa argued that the local council should be assisted by the central government, and asked what the point of putting up signs claiming to fine lawbreakers was, “if in the end the law is not enforced.”

“A local council should not beg for what is basic and what should be guaranteed by the central government,“ he said.

"We feel that cleanliness in the locality is the bare minimum that residents expect from their local council".

Another priority Zerafa promised to focus on if elected is ensuring more learning opportunities, listing courses teaching basic literacy and other academic subjects, as well as sports and cultural activities and an improved local library.

The candidate emphasised the need for the inclusion of marginalised communities in the life of the community. “ADPD would like to do this in partnership with non-government organisations, in particular those who may have yet to work in the Birkirkara community.

"We cannot render entire communities invisible as if they do not exist", said Zerafa. "The aim of the council is to render itself a council for all".

Zerafa also promised to protect the town’s cultural heritage and open spaces from the greed of unscrupulous speculators. “As a councillor, I will do my best in order for the common good to surpass the interests of the few, by opposing obscene proposals…” Zerafa concluded.

The Deputy Secretary General of ADPD Mario Mallia, himself a former councillor in the Birkirkara local council, said that Zerafa would seek to continue Mallia’s work. “Unfortunately, initiatives that were given priority in his time have today been sidelined, when ironically, they now matter more than ever,” Mallia said, giving the installation of bicycle racks around the town as an example. “This is a missed opportunity because in truth they were never considered a priority when ADPD was not represented in the council.”

As a local councillor, Mallia had successfully opposed a development that would have taken up an open community space in Triq John Borg.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that in the framework of national policy, local councils should be given the main responsibility for policies on residential roads.

“Streets in the centres of localities can become car-free, according to the need that may vary from locality to locality. Residential streets should be for everyone and safe for all, both for pedestrians as well as for cyclists. Accordingly, the maximum speed on residential roads should be 30 kilometres per hour. Residential streets are not car racing tracks!” Gauci said, promising to increase pedestrianised areas “for cleaner air and safer urban areas.”

Transport Malta’s role in localities should be regulatory, Gauci said, “primarily to supervise and assist the local councils and not to replace them in leadership of the locality. ADPD insists that the policy on tables and chairs should fall under the competence of local councils.

“It must be run mainly in the interest of the residents and the local economy, and tourist operators should not be allowed to place their needs above those of the community,” Gauci said.

“ADPD in local councils serves as a shield for residents. We work to protect open spaces. We work to promote spaces for people on the streets and facilities for those who walk, use a bicycle, the elderly, disabled people and parents with small children. We work to have roads that serve the people. Councillors on behalf of ADPD work to make pavements serve people, not cars. The local councils should see that the pavements are free of obstacles, which often force residents, particularly the most vulnerable, to walk in the middle of a street.”

Gauci expressed solidarity with the ADPD candidate for Marsaskala local council, Brian Decelis, who had recently been threatened by a commercial operator after campaigning to keep pavements for people, free from the clutter of tables and chairs.

ADPD’s Local Council Elections Manifesto can be accessed on: https://adpd.mt/kunsilli-lokali-2024/