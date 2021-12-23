President says L-Istrina boycott call is ‘cruel’

The President has hit out against those calling for a boycott of L-Istrina over his decision to sign the cannabis reform Bill.

“Whoever is thinking of boycotting L-Istrina should look the patient straight in the eye,” he said in an interview on TVAM on Thursday.

“Whoever wants to do that [boycott] should look the patient who needs treatment and is benefitting from the Malta Community Chest Fund straight in the eye, and tell him ‘I am going to stop the money which you receive in order to get back at the President’,” Vella said.

He went on to label the call for a boycott as “cruel”. “This is something that we need to convey and reflect on because we have reached the absurd stage that we want to be cruel even when it comes to someone who is sick.”

On Wednesday, MaltaToday reported how Nationalist supporters in closed Facebook groups and phone-in programmes have been calling for a boycott of the President’s fundraiser L-Istrina after George Vella signed the cannabis Bill into law.

The PN has since disassociated itself from the calls, with Secretary General Michael Piccinino saying the party has encouraged all its candidates to support L-Istrina and the fundraiser for the Dar tal-Providenza.

Vella, who is currently self-isolating after being in contact with a positive case, said he hopes that both him and his wife are present at the yearly Boxing Day fundraiser.

“We will carry out a test the day before, and on Sunday if everything goes to plan, we will be present,” he said.

The President also spoke on the need of donations. “The more people are in need, the more we need to collect, and the more people need to donate,” he said.