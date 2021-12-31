Repubblika’s end-of-year good governance thank you list is pretty austere

Repubblika’s end-of-year tribute list is pretty short with only three public institutions singled out for praise on their work to uphold good governance and the rule of law.

The NGO expressed its appreciation for the work undertaken by the National Audit Office, the Standards Commissioner and the Ombudsman “in favour of upholding standards of good governance and promoting the rule of law”.

“Repubblika recognises and appreciates that these offices have continued to fulfil their duties despite the significant obstacles and continuous hindrance from the government and other institutions that have chosen to sell their souls,” the NGO said in a statement on the last day of 2021.

Notable absences from Repubblika’s list include the police and the office of the Attorney General – institutions the NGO has accused of being beholden to political power.

Repubblika also thanked journalists and news outlets “whose only loyalty is to truth and justice” but criticised what it described as the “worrying situation” at the Public Broadcasting Services.

“[PBS] Instead of being an instrument of education and the development of critical thinking, is allowing itself to be used as an apparatus for government propaganda,” the NGO said.

It also expressed its appreciation towards individuals who, “despite the fact that their institutions’ leaders have allowed themselves to be bought, are still fulfilling their duties toward the state and justice”.

Repubblika continued its activism in favour of the rule of law throughout 2021, organising several protests including one outside parliament demanding the resignations of Speaker Anġlu Farrugia and Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar.

The NGO thanked other groups and citizens committed to the rule of law, the protection of human rights, the strengthening of justice, and the fight against corruption in the country.

“Repubblika reiterates its commitment towards the rule of law and declares that it will be even more committed in this fight during the coming year,” it concluded.