COVID-19: 1,030 new infections found, 99 in hospital

Over the past 24 hours 1,030 new COVID-19 infections were recorded, while 249 people have recovered, the New Year’s Day bulletin by the health ministry shows.

There are now 12,222 active cases in the community, while 99 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. There are seven patients receiving treatment at ITU.

No deaths were recorded overnight and the vaccine booster dose campaign has now reached 224,190 people.