COVID-19: Two women aged 56 and 67 die, 1,144 new cases registered

1,144 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two women aged 56 and 67 have passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 484.

Active cases stand at 15,065 after 709 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 114 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,106,647 vaccine doses were administered, of which 254,889 were booster doses.