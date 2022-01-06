Academics call for more inclusion in schools following priest’s homophobic remarks

Schools should be a centre for visibility and diversity, academics say as they advocate a radically inclusive approach in the wake of Fr David Muscat’s homophobic remarks.

The Department for Inclusion within the Education Faculty at the university is the latest organisation to “unreservedly” condemn Muscat’s remarks.

“These hostile comments incite hatred and clearly promote an attitude of prejudice and contempt towards the LGBTIQ+ community,” the department said on Thursday.

The department denounced the hate speech, which it said is “clearly motivated by attitudes of hostility towards human diversity”.

Calling for “responsible action” against such behaviour by religious and civil leaders alike, the department said it is their responsibility to see that every individual human lives a safe and peaceful life without any discrimination and oppression.

“The competent authorities should take whatever action is necessary so as to ensure respect towards diversity in a society that is committed to the inclusion and well-being of all of its individuals,” the department said.

Muscat’s homophobic comments were condemned by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who also offered an apology to gay people and their families.

Equality Minister Owen Bonnici and Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli condemned the remarks and along with several other individuals reported the priest to the police.

Muscat is being investigated on the basis of hate crime.

