Police searched Joseph Muscat Sa Maison office in Vitals probe

Police searched former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s Sa Maison office as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals deal, MaltaToday is informed.

The search was carried out last Wednesday, when Muscat’s private residence was also raided by the police.

Muscat’s Sa Maison office is government property which he has been using since his resignation as PM.

Financial crime investigators entered Muscat’s house at 7am and spent at least three hours on the property, seizing his mobile phone, along with those of his wife Michelle Muscat and their two daughters.

Muscat was apparently aware of the investigation, as well as the raid on his home.

He called the search “needless theatrics” which were possibly designed to humiliate him.

The former PM said "sources within the PN" had informed him that MP Jason Azzopardi had been telling people of a possible raid on his house.

Muscat handed investigators a file full of documents that he had prepared ahead of the search, justifying the work he says was done in exchange for the Accutor AG payments.

It had been revealed back in November that Muscat received €60,000 from Accutor AG, a company which in turn received millions from Steward Healthcare when it took over the contract of the three state hospitals.

