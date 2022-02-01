Volt proposes hazard pay for healthcare workers during the pandemic

Volt Malta has proposed hazard pay for healthcare workers to show appreciation for their work until the end of the pandemic.

‘‘It is well known that there’s currently a shortage of healthcare workers in Malta, and in spite of that they have done a remarkable job - since before there was the vaccine and throughout each variant that reaches our shores,’’ Co-President of Volt Malta Alexia DeBono said in a statement on Tuesday.

Volt Malta proposed doing so in three ways. For those who have been working for 1-12 months during the pandemic, a supplement of 5% on their salary is given, and for those who have been working more than 12 months, that supplement goes up to 10%, until the end of the pandemic.

“We must also acknowledge not just their current work, but also past work. Therefore, we are also proposing that healthcare workers who have already been working during the pandemic will receive a grant based on the same calculation starting from March 2020,” Candidate & Vice-President of Volt Malta Kassandra Mallia said.

Mallia said workers who have worked for two years during the pandemic should receive a grant equivalent to 5% of their income of the first 12 months and then 10% of their income of the following month.

"This would also be given to students who in the final year of their medical degree were called up to help fight the pandemic,” Co-President of Volt Malta Arnas Lasys said.