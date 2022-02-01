Paulina Dembska's body released, funeral to take place in Poland

The body of Paulina Dembska has been released and her funeral will take place in Poland on Saturday.

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish student, was brutally murdered at Sliema’s Independence Garden on 2 January. She was raped several times and strangled to death.

Abner Aquilina, 20, from Żejtun has been charged with her rape and murder. The compilation of evidence against him is ongoing and he remains in custody.

€20,000 has been raised to help Dembska’s family with legal expenses, funeral and transportation costs.

Police had described the murder as a random act of violence and not motivated by the victim’s gender, but this statement has been heavily criticised by women’s rights activists and groups, who said this was indicative of the lack of knowledge and sensitivity surrounding the issue of violence against women.