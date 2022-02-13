Bernard Grech: A PN government will let you pay pandemic taxes over eight years

A Nationalist Party government will allow business to pay any taxes and social security contributions accumulated during the pandemic over an eight-year period, Bernard Grech pledged on Sunday.

During a political activity in Ħal Safi, Grech explained the proposal for businesses to pay their tax dues incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic over eight years.

“We will do this with the aim of helping you overcome such challenges, especially those relating to cash flow,” Grech said.

He added that the scheme would have a positive spillover effect, in turn helping workers and the economy.

Grech kicked off his speech by thanking Adrian Delia, his predecessor and once-rival in the PN’s 2020 leadership contest, for giving a speech before him.

Delia had said he felt privileged to speak on behalf of the Nationalist Party during such an event. He said he felt proud to represent the Nationalist Party, or “the party which has changed Malta”.

He added that he is often asked legitimate questions about party unity, and whether there are unresolved issues from his bitter exit as party leader in 2020.

“The country comes first. They can attack me but they cannot attack the Nationalist Party and our country.”

Grech went on to make a brief comment on former party leader Eddie Fenech Adami. “If it wasn’t for the PN, for Eddie Fenech Adami, I wouldn’t have managed to go to university. The PN opened so many doors for me and many others to receive free tertiary education.”

“Some say we’re stuck in the past for thanking our former leader. But we thank and celebrate them because we’re not ashamed of them. This is the difference,” he said.

He briefly remarked on local festas, insisting that the party should make sure that they can be held safely as soon as possible. “We can’t deny the community from coming together in the village square. That is a true expression of community.”

Grech referenced a story by the Times of Malta that showed how Robert Abela was involved in property dealings with Christian Borg, one of six accused with the abduction of a man in Rabat on 21 January, threatening to torture him and rape his sister.

“Now we know why they were scared when we presented Bills in parliament to legislate against corruption and association with organised crime groups,” he said.

He went on to mention the hundreds of Air Malta workers that were recently laid off in a last-chance restructuring for the airline.

“I promise that, as Prime Minister, I will do everything so that you can have peace of mind. It’s not right for you to lose your career or vocation after so many years.”