Central area in gridlock following Marsa's fatal accident

The part closure of Aldo Moro road in Marsa has had a ripple effect on traffic in the central parts of the island, with motorists reporting total gridlock

luke_vella
16 February 2022, 4:20pm
by Luke Vella
Photos received by MaltaToday show severe traffic congestions in the central areas
Traffic in central Malta is in total gridlock, following the part closure of Aldo Moro road in Marsa as a result of today's unfortunate fatal accident.

A 28-year-old food courier died in Marsa's main road, after a truck carrying scrap metal hit an electricity pole and overturned.

Three lanes of the southbound carriage way in Aldo Moro have been closed since late morning, while an operation is underway to clear the debris from the road.

Three lanes of the southbound carriage way in Aldo Moro have been closed since late morning, while an operation is underway to clear the debris from the road (Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates/Facebook)
Severe traffic congestion has been reported in Qormi, Hamrun, Zebbug, Santa Venera, Birkirkara and Valletta.

Severe traffic congestions have been reported in Qormi, Hamrun Santa Venera, Birkirkara and Valletta
Photos received by MaltaToday, show long lines of cars stuck in traffic in Floriana and the Marsa-Hamrun bypass.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
