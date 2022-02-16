Central area in gridlock following Marsa's fatal accident

Traffic in central Malta is in total gridlock, following the part closure of Aldo Moro road in Marsa as a result of today's unfortunate fatal accident.

A 28-year-old food courier died in Marsa's main road, after a truck carrying scrap metal hit an electricity pole and overturned.

Three lanes of the southbound carriage way in Aldo Moro have been closed since late morning, while an operation is underway to clear the debris from the road.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in Qormi, Hamrun, Zebbug, Santa Venera, Birkirkara and Valletta.

Photos received by MaltaToday, show long lines of cars stuck in traffic in Floriana and the Marsa-Hamrun bypass.

