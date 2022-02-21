[WATCH] Prime Minister does not comment on Daren Debono plea deal breach

Prime Minister Robert Abela refrained from commenting on Daren Debono's refusal to honour the conditions of his plea deal.

Asked by MaltaToday whether the plea deal was a severe failure that warranted the resignation of the Attorney General, Abela said that was a question for the AG and not himself.

On Monday, Debono it-Topo was jailed for six months and fined €4,600 for refusing to honour the conditions of his plea deal.

Abela said that the court decided the sentence and refrained from commenting any further.

Also asked on whether the government’s newly announced scheme for first-time buyers will really address increasing property princes, Abela said it would make a massive difference for first-time buyers and that the reception to it had been positive.

“This has nothing to do with inflation; this scheme will make a massive difference for first-time buyers,” Abela said.

Abela had pledged to give first-time homebuyers €1,000 a year for the first ten years of property purchase.

The PM said the scheme would be the equivalent of paying off a loan for ten years.