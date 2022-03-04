Malta Chamber to stop issuing certificates of origin for fuel from Russia, Belarus

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry will stop issuing certificates of origin for fuel oil originating in Russia or Belarus with immediate effect.

As the entity responsible for issuing Certificates of Origin, the chamber will not be issuing any certificates for fuel originating in Russia or Belarus. The decision was taken with immediate effect.

"The present humanitarian situation and the right of every country to protect its sovereignty goes beyond purely commercial interests. The circumstances warrant the imposition of effective sanctions."

The chamber is monitoring the sanctions adopted and will communicate any relevant developments to its members as they arise.

It remarked that sanctions hurt third-party business interests as well as Russians who don't agree with the war against Ukraine. "The invasion of an independent, sovereign country is first degree warfare that calls for firm, consolidated internaitonal action."

The chamber appealed to government to ensure that appropriate actions are taken against anyone with a Maltese passport who has connections to the Russian government.

"This will ensure and safeguard the national interest at EU level and Malta's international credibility in terms of our commitment to support the international community in responding decisively and collectively to what is a clear threat to the security and stability of Europe."

It added that suspending new citizenship for Russian and Belarusian passport holders was a step in the right direction.

The chamber urged government to support any EU actions and commended its pledge to provide oncology services to patients fleeing the war.

A number of leading hotels have already agreed to host refugees from the conflict while they quarantine, and other businesses have offered help in other ways.

"The Malta Chamber is currently assessing how best to channel this assistance, mindful of the fact that many refugees could be arriving in Malta in the coming weeks and will need substantial help."

Chamber president Marisa Xuereb met with Polish ambassador Tomasz Czyszek to discuss the situation at the Polish border with Ukraine.

Xuereb condemned the attack on Ukraine and expressed solidarity with Ukrainians fighting the war in their country.

She expressed appreciation for Poland's efforts in welcoming refugees, mostly women with children and elderly, in reception centres along the border.