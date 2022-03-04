Ecstasy found in Moët & Chandon bottles, health watchdog warns

The Environmental Health Directorate warned that bottles of Moët & Chandon are being sold online by private individuals with ecstasy inside instead of champagne.

In a health notice from the Superintendence of Public Health, the directorate said that it received reports from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, as well as reports of intoxications in other member states, of the presence of MDMA in bottles of three-litre Moët & Chandon Impérial Ice.

The directorate said there have been no reported incidents of intoxication in Malta, but the situation is still being monitored closely.

It is believed that these bottles were tempered with, as the corks do not correspond to the initial corks. The bottles may have also been completely emptied of champaigne and then filled with pure liquid MDMA.

MDMA is generally taken as a capsule or tablet, or in crystal form. Its free base form is a colourless oil.

The three-litre bottles in question have lot numbers "LAJ7QAB6780004" and may potentially contain MDMA.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]