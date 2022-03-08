COVID-19: One death and 159 new cases registered

159 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, an 82-year-old man, bringing the total of deaths to 610

Active cases stand at 950 after 69 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 34 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,246,808 vaccine doses were administered, of which 345,107 were booster doses.